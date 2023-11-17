The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) open up about their feelings toward WWE.

The Hall of Famers and multi-time champions discussed this topic during a joint interview with People. Brie began by telling the publication that she and her sister no longer felt aligned with the WWE.

We got to a point where we just didn’t feel energetically aligned anymore with the WWE.

Nikki reiterated her sister’s point, but also mentioned that it’s been awesome for them to be able to take other opportunities outside of wrestling.

There was a moment where her and I looked at each other and kind of felt, ‘You know what? We’re all not seeing eye to eye any more.’ We didn’t even have to say it, we could just look at each other and feel it. We get sad at times to not be a part of what the women are doing over there, and we will always support our women of the WWE, but it’s been amazing to be in meetings or have these opportunities and be able to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for yourself, and not to have to go and ask, ‘Hey, we really want to do this opportunity, can we?’ We’re in this place of reclaiming our power and making our own decisions and not having to ask permission. It’s crazy to feel that at 39.

Back in October it was announced that Nikki and Brie would be the hosts of a new Amazon reality series entitled, Twin Love. You can read about that here.