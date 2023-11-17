Nick Aldis names his main goal as the General Manager of SmackDown.

The WWE star spoke on this topic during his recent appearance on The Bump, where he discussed his love of the blue-brand and why he wants to make it the premiere brand under the WWE banner.

I would say that, coming in as the GM of the number one brand in all of sports entertainment, so there’s a standard to uphold, but certainly I’m not someone to rest on your laurels. I want to continue to grow the brand, continue to evolve the brand, and bring the most exciting matchups possible to the WWE Universe as part of the blue brand, or as part of WWE PLEs, but representing SmackDown. That’s really my mission statement, to bring the absolute money matchups to the WWE Universe at the right time on behalf of the blue brand, the number one brand, SmackDown.

Later, Aldis discusses his main objective, to make SmackDown synonymous with the industry as a whole.

I’d say my biggest goal is to widen the gap. SmackDown, we’re number one, and my biggest goal now is to attract the best superstars, particularly as we look ahead to the future. I’ve always got one eye on NXT, always looking at all of the amazing superstars emerging from there and making sure that, I want to widen that gap. I want to make sure that when people talk about the WWE, they talk about SmackDown. That’s my ultimate goal, is for SmackDown to be synonymous with WWE and be synonymous with the industry as a whole.

