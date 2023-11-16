Nick Aldis is the latest industry star to weigh in on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE.

The SmackDown GM and former NWA world champion spoke about the controversial Second City Saint during a recent interview with BBC Norfolk. The National Treasure agrees that Punk sells tickets and could do big business for WWE if they do decide to bring him back, and that he will be along for the ride regardless.

He’s built and cultivated a huge fanbase. He sells a ton of merchandise. He moves numbers. He sells tickets. He sells merchandise. He puts butts in seats. Call me old-fashioned, but that trumps everything else. There is a way. There is a way for him to compete in the WWE and I think that if it can be done and it can be really good business for everybody. I will wait with bated breath like everyone else to see if it happens. If it does, I will be excited to be involved with it.

“There is a way for him to compete in the WWE” Norfolk’s Smackdown GM @RealNickAldis has his say on the most talked about pro wrestler in the world – CM Punk. pic.twitter.com/M3WpOYzRy7 — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) November 16, 2023

Back in October Aldis did an interview discussing top WWE superstar Cody Rhodes and how he would love to reignite their rivalry under the WWE banner. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)