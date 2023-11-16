A big update on the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

According to Haus of Wrestling, the promotion is expected to be making cuts to its production and roster in the near future. The report notes that President Billy Corgan will be making cuts at “every corner.” One example from the production side is that the NWA’s hair and makeup department will have its budget cut in half. This weekend’s tapings for NWA Powerrr will only have contracted talent appearing as well as a “bare bones crew.”

Another area where costs will be cut is regarding travel. NWA talent will no longer have the option to arrive for a show the day before, that way NWA does not have to cover hotel costs, which they typically have been doing. NWA will still cover the costs of hotels on the day of the tapings, something that AEW also does.

Haus of Wrestling later reports that these cuts will most likely happen in January. A big reason this his happening is because Corgan has been funding everything out of pocket since there is no sponsorship money coming in. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.