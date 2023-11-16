Last night’s AEW Dynamite featured the ‘Like A Dragon Street Fight’ between the Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher) and Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, Kota Ibushi and Chris Jericho, a match that was sponsored by SEGA. Fightful Select has released a detailed report revealing how the deal came together.

The SEGA deal was said to be in the six-figure range and largely due to Kenny Omega. The actual sponsorship was tied to the Yakuza spinoff game entitled, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The street fight featured several references to the game, which is an arcade style-brawler for those who are unfamiliar. The deal had been in the works for weeks thanks to AEW’s Nik Sobic.

Sources tell Fightful that everyone was happy with how the match came off.