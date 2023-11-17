Becky Lynch has done it again.

The top WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion appeared on the November 15th edition of Celebrity Jeopardy alongside Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone, Richie Rich) and Rachel Dratch (SNL, 30 Rock). Despite only answering one question correctly Lynch helped the show see its biggest viewership of the season.

According to PW Insider, the episode drew 4,235,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.51 in the 18-49 demographic. As mentioned, this was the program’s biggest numbers of the season and an increase from last week’s episode, which drew 3,860,000 viewers and had a 0.43 in the key demo.

Lynch vlogged about her experience on Celebrity Jeopardy. Check that out below.