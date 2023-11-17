Adam Page opens up about his first reign as AEW world champion.

The Hangman spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Uproxx, where he promoted his Texas Deathmatch against Swerve Strickland at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event in Los Angeles. When asked about his feud with Swerve Page says he’s enjoyed it because it has challenged him.

I needed to be challenged mentally. I needed something to really sink my teeth into and regain some passion and desire that maybe had slipped away to some extent over the past year and a half. (Strickland) said some things that were hard to hear, but I needed to hear them and I’m very glad that I did because it’s motivated me to fix those things. All the things that have happened since then have been even bigger motivators to be the best me that I can be.”

Page then addressed his first world title run that ended at the hands of CM Punk in 2022. He says he is very proud of what he accomplished, and is looking forward to having another reign in the future.

The whole thing was taxing on my body, on my mind, on every part of life that you can imagine. Looking back at it, I can always say… I wish I had done something differently or this or that or had it ended this way or that way. But I’m not going to do that. I’m proud of it. It’s more than most wrestlers ever accomplish in their lifetime. I should be proud of that and I am proud of it. And I’m looking forward to doing it again.

