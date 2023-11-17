An update on NJPW superstar and current reigning IWGP U.S./U.K. champion Will Ospreay.

Speculation is that the aerial assassin will be the “best wrestler in the world” that AEW President Tony Khan was referring to when he tweeted out that AEW would be signing a new name at this Saturday’s Full Gear. While that has not been confirmed, Ospreay, along with Mercedes Moné, are the top candidates due to the way Khan worded his tweet.

PW Insider has released an update on Ospreay’s contract status for clarification. His current contract with NJPW is set to expire in February of 2024, but NJPW has already given him the blessing to explore contract talks elsewhere. This lines up as Ospreay hired attorney Barry Bloom to handle his negotiations. The report also notes that multiple companies have expressed interest in signing Ospreay, which includes WWE, AEW, and TNA.

On Wednesday the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer stated that he heard of two names that AEW could be signing but couldn’t confirm if either was the one. It seems like it will not be known until the announcement is made on Saturday.

Stay tuned.