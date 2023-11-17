Julia Hart continue to be pushed as one of AEW’s to stars in the women’s division. The Witch of the House of Black racked up an incredible win streak in 2023, with one of her only losses coming at the hands of Kris Statlander, the current reigning TBS Champion.

According to Fightful Select, the positive crowd reactions for Hart have not gone unnoticed by AEW and the company made it a point to continue her push as soon as she returned from her honeymoon with Lee Johnson. The report states that some plans were altered for Hart, but it is not specified as to how much they were altered or if they are a drastic change from what is happening on-screen now. It is noted that the changes had nothing to do with Sky Blue or Willow Nightingale.

Hart will challenge Statlander for the TBS Championship again at this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Skye Blue will also be involved in the match.