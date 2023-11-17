EC3 is ready for the NWA to expand its roster with some bigger names.

The current reigning NWA world champion spoke about some talents that were let go by WWE, including The Drifter Elias, during a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm. The Champ thinks Elias would be a great addition to the NWA if he were interested.

I would want Elias in the NWA. Knowing him, we have a lot of similarities, but we also have a lot of differences. I think he created himself. He’s super, outside the box thinker and creative. He ran with something very, very far that probably shouldn’t have had legs, but his talent brought it into the forefront. I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves as a wrestler. He’s jacked and ferocious looking. I think we could do some really good things.

Later in the chat EC3 names Madcap Moss and former WWE heavyweight champion Dolph Ziggler as two other talents he would love to see come to the NWA.

[Madcap Moss] could be one. He’s a stud as an athlete. He’s never experienced the business outside the developmental system and the WWE. So I don’t even think what he’s capable of when you have the kind of tools that he have. You can forge yourself as opposed to being told what’s good all the time. Obviously a guy like Zigs would be amazing, so I’d love to beat him for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Those are three good ones.

