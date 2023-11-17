Daniel Garcia has massive praise for Mercedes Moné.

The AEW star spoke about The CEO during a recent interview with The Walkway Fight Club. Garcia tells the program that Mercedes is one of the best wrestlers in the world (male or female) and that he’s always enjoyed studying her matches to improve his game. He later reminds fans that Mercedes trained in several different types of wrestling, a trait that make him really admire her.

I think a Mercedes, not even in a women’s division, I think she’s one of the greatest performers of all time. I think she carries herself like a star. Her in-ring ability is amazing. I think she’s very creative, very unique. I’ve never met her, but you can tell her work ethic is insane. When she left, took a break for a year, and she was going to all these different schools. She trained in Mexico, she trained in Japan, she trained with House of Glory in New York City, just learning and adapting to all these different styles to improve her game. Just always being a student, not being complacent, not just resting on her laurels. She never seems like the type to do that. I really admire her, I love watching and studying her matches. I think she’s one of the best of all time, male or female.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)