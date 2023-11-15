Daniel Garcia names Jon Moxley as the best wrestler in the world.

The AEW star spoke about the Death Rider of the Blackpool Combat Club during a recent interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN. Garcia explains that the former three-time AEW world champion is a performer who always make him feel viscerally, adding that watching him compete is something he loves to do.

I say all the time, I think Mox is the best wrestler in the world. He’s somebody, whenever I watch him, he just makes me feel viscerally. He can bring out my emotions in a match more than anybody else can, I think. I love watching him. I think the way he performs is kind of lost on a lot of people. I feel like he has an old-school style, not just stylistically. The way he does things, it breaks the rhythm of how an audience should react. If an audience is supposed to be like, ‘Okay, now is the point where we clap, now is the point where we cheer, now is the point where we chant, “This is awesome,” he kind of takes the audience on a different ride where they’re reacting because they feel like they need to react, not because they’re like, ‘Oh, this is the time where we do this.’ I look up to Mox in a lot of ways. I love watching Mox.

Garcia would then be asked about wrestlers he studies the most to improve his own game. He once again mentions Moxley, as well as Bryan Danielson, and Mercedes Moné.

I would say Mox. Mox, Bryan, Eddie. Those are probably three of the people, probably my top three favorite wrestlers of all time. My top five would be Bryan, Mox, Eddie, Sasha Banks, and then five is probably a rotating door of Katsuyori Shibata or Mark Henry or Shinsuke Nakamura or something like that. But the top four. That’s Mox, Bryan, Eddie, Sasha Banks. That’s locked in. I don’t think that’ll ever change. Mercedes Mone, sorry.

Moxley will be taking on Orange Cassidy at this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view for the International Championship. Cassidy spoke about this highly-anticipated rematch during his own interview, which you can check out here.