Britt Baker details her experience filming a recent AEW video.

The promotion pushed out a music video highlighting its women’s division, one that featured popular artist Doja Cat and her hit track ‘Paint The Town Red.’ Baker spoke about how fast the video came together during a recent interview with WGN Radio 720, where she called it one of the coolest things she has ever done.

So, it was very last minute. Everything was really hush-hush, we really didn’t know much about it. We knew the song, the artist, and that’s it. We didn’t really know. We showed up that day and they were like ‘You’re doing this,’ and we did it, and it was done. It was all done in a day. I was kind of like, ‘I wonder how this is going to turn out.’ Then, when I saw the video, they did it so fast, it was like a week-two week’s time. I was like, ‘This is one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.

Baker later reveals that the shoot took place in a haunted asylum, which she was having none of because she “doesn’t do ghosts.”

It was in an asylum, which was haunted, and I don’t do ghosts. I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ Some of the crew there were telling me stories. I don’t even know if they were messing with me or what, but I was like, ‘Listen, don’t tell me another thing or you’re coming with a bathroom. You’re coming with me here. I’m not walking by myself if you tell me another frickin ghost story about this place.’

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)