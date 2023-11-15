A big update on Mickie James and her status with TNA (Impact) Wrestling.

The former multi-time Knockouts Champion is no longer listed on the roster page for the company website. PW Insider has since confirmed that James is taking a “break” from TNA and will not be competing going forward. The report claims that the two-sides are doing fine and that James could return at anytime due to her longstanding relationship with the TNA name.

Earlier this year, James was the receipient of the Women’s Wrestling Award at the 2023 Cauliflower Alley Club during their gathering in Las Vegas. She has been a regular player in the Knockouts Division ever since she returned there in 2021.

