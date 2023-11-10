Britt Baker gives her thoughts on CM Punk and the unfortunate ending to his run with AEW.

The former women’s champion spoke about the controversial Second City Saint during a recent interview on Maggie & Perloff, where she stated that Punk’s return in 2021 will forever be an incredible moment in AEW’s history and the history of pro-wrestling. She also credits the multi-time world champion for being helpful to herself and others backstage.

CM Punk coming back to wrestling was one of the most historical things in All Elite Wrestling history and always will be. You can’t take that out of the wrestling books. I’m really thankful we got to work with CM Punk. I learned some stuff from him, he was always really helpful and willing to work with younger talent. It didn’t work out, it wasn’t a fit, but it’s always going to be part of the AEW story. It’s just that chapter is closed now. Everyone wishes him well, we hope and think he wishes AEW well too. It just didn’t work out. At the end of the day, how cool was it that CM Punk was in wrestling again for AEW and got to wrestle in Chicago again?

When asked about whether Punk will ever return to wrestling Baker says she thinks he will.

I don’t know where he’s at mentally. I think wrestlers always have that itch. Once it’s in your blood, it’s in there, and no matter how much you want to stay away, it’s hard to stay away. He came back after seven years. I think if the time, place, and company is right, I think he would.

Baker herself has been absent from AEW programming for many weeks. There has been some online who are predicting that Baker is the one behind the Devil mask in the storyline that also involves AEW world champion MJF.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)