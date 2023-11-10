Trish Stratus might not be done with WWE just yet.

The Hall of Famer last wrestled against Becky Lynch at the Payback premium live event in September, an epic cage match that received critical acclaim and ended her months long feud with The Man. However, Stratus told Chris Van Vilet during a press screening of The Iron Claw that she could possibly pursue an eighth championship in WWE.

When I embarked on the journey, I came back for WrestleMania, ‘Let’s do this little program.’ Suddenly, heel Trish had to come alive. Then, it just kept going and going. I got to do things I didn’t get to do, right? Ladder Match, Saudi Arabia, Cage Match. To be able to dip my toes into the current landscape and check boxes that I wasn’t able to check back in the day was pretty amazing. Yeah, I mean, I could become an eight-time champ. That sounds good to me. Why not?

