What was the most Stratusfaction that WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus experienced herself during her iconic career in the pro wrestling business?

Let’s find out!

The women’s wrestling star recently took part in a Live Q&A Panel at the Big Texas Comic Con event, during which she spoke about what she feels the best match of her career was.

“I would say Mickie James and I at WrestleMania 22,” she said. “The storylines. And it’s just one of those things where storylines, especially for women, and just storylines in general in wrestling, they just don’t go on and on. They just kind of stop and start and forget — Mickie and I are really proud that we had that storyline. We used to say hashtag longest rivalry ever, but I think maybe me and Becky [Lynch] might have that now, actually.”

Stratus continued, “But yeah, loved working with her. Loved our crowd reaction at WrestleMania 22 [and] the fact that the crowd was wanting that so badly. Amazing. It was really fun working with her; she’s obviously amazing, so yeah, that’s the one.”

Check out the complete Trish Stratus Live Q&A Panel from the Big Texas Comic Con event via the YouTube player embedded below.