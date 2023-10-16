Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Sami Zayn & LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso

Ricochet defeated NXT North American champion Dominik Mysterio in a Non-Title Match

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match – Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (c) retain over Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine DuPri) in a Triple Threat

The LWO (Carlito & Joaquin Wilde) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat

WWE World Heavyweight Title Street Fight Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura