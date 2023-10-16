Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about not being a great fit in WWE creative. Here are the highlights:

On not being a great fit for creative and working as an agent:

“So yeah. And so I went from that to just being what they call a producer. Yes. The guys with the, with the matches and stuff. And, of course, that was. I don’t know, it’s still foreign. I could, I mean, I say, okay, based on here’s, here’s, here’s where you are on the card. And, and again, you got guys, you got some matches that are ten minutes sometimes, and again on a TV show, and you got to get the time right. And you got to, you got to be able to let them know what’s happening. And I’ll be honest with you, that whole experience. I don’t know; it made me appreciate what goes into it. To put on a show of that size and all of that and all that stuff that goes into it and how like just week after week after week, and it’s like I look at Vince and just shake my head and go, oh my gosh, you know, how does he do it?”

On not wanting his sons to be wrestlers:

“I didn’t want my boys to be wrestlers and not because I didn’t love wrestling. I didn’t want them to be wrestlers because I didn’t like what came along with the package, the lifestyle. Now. The lifestyle has changed a lot now. Today, you want to be a wrestler. Go ahead. Why? They work four days a week. Friday Night SmackDown. Saturday, Sunday, Monday Night Raw and they go home for three days every week. Now, I don’t know if that’s everybody. And I would venture to say that because I remember when John Cena was on top. I mean, he was the top guy if you’re the top guy. I’m sure Vince has got other things to have, you know because you’re the flag bearer for the company. That guy is not going to have that much time off, but. He’s going to be well paid for it.”

On whether his sons always wanted to be wrestlers:

“I think they may have 1 or 2 all along because I always said you’re not going to be wrestlers, you’re not going to be wrestlers. But by the time it came around and I saw the differences, Again, I was giving them my stamp of approval because I was letting them learn how to wrestle from the guy who had a lot of respect for Harley Race, Harley Race, who helped me substantially in the business.”

