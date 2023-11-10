Lance Anoa’i opens up about his departure from MLW.

The current free agent spoke about his pro-wrestling future during a recent interview with Wrestling News. Anoa’i tells host Steve Fall that WWE actually reached out to MLW about using him and Jacob Fatu for the Tribal Court segment with The Bloodline. Unfortunately, this was unable to happen due to the contracts they were under with MLW.

So the tribal court, they wanted a lot of us. They asked for my grandfather, my dad, my uncles, me, Jacob, they wanted us all. Unfortunately, due to our contracts and everything, we weren’t able to. But that’s okay. We weren’t able to, and we just carried on. Now, we just don’t know. Time will tell. IMPACT looks very strong right now, or January, they become TNA again. AEW looks awesome. You just never know. That’s the life of the freedom.

Anoa’i later says that he pitched to MLW that being on WWE programming would get the promotion more exposure. Despite that pitch, the appearance was still shot down.

Very true, and we pitched that point, and we got shut down. We don’t know why. It is what it is. But we just ran with it. They even did the A&E special, filming my whole family at our family reunions, and we weren’t allowed to be in any of it. So there was just a few missed opportunities, and hopefully, it just comes right back around, and everybody will be able to see how big our family is still growing. I’m not the only one left. There’s still a lot of guys. Jacob Fatu is my cousin. His brother, Journey. Solo’s already in there. Zilla Fatu, who’s Umaga’s son. We’re all going. We’re all young and hungry and ready to achieve and follow our family’s footsteps and just keep the Bloodline going.

Anoa’i’s full interview can be found below.

