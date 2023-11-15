Orange Cassidy speaks about his current rival, Jon Moxley.

The current reigning AEW International Champion spoke about the Death Rider during a recent interview with Phil Strum on the Under The Ring program. Cassidy will be putting his title on the line against Moxley at this Saturday’s Full Gear in a rematch from their last encounter at ALL OUT in September. He tells Strum that it hurts every time he faces Moxley, but that he will never feel like a champion until he defeats him.

It’s not fun to wrestle Jon Moxley. When you look at that giant monster, it hurts every single time. So I’m not really looking forward to it, the feeling I’m going to have after the match, but I have a lot to prove to myself in this match. Because the first time that Jon Moxley and I wrestled, he did beat me, and it didn’t sit right with me for a very, very long time. So now I have the opportunity to get my — I don’t know, it’s just weird, there’s like a missing feeling I have holding the championship. I don’t think I’m going to be able to feel complete until I beat Jon Moxley.

