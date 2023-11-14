Orange Cassidy opens up on the criticisms of his character in AEW.

The current reigning International Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Under The Ring program. Cassidy admits that it gets frustrating when people ask him to have to explain his gimmick, something that no other artists have to do.

The idea that someone says they don’t understand me or they don’t get me, that’s an active choice. I think they choose not to. I think they completely understand what is happening. Why do I have to explain myself to people, right? I feel that I’m going to put out the art that I’m going to do and then if you don’t like it, or if you don’t understand it, that’s fine. That’s your thing. You don’t have people looking at someone’s sculpture or painting and being like, ‘Hmm. Have the artist stand here and tell me what they were doing.’ That’s ridiculous. I do hold professional wrestling to that standard and I think we all should be.

Cassidy would later be asked if his on-screen person matched his real-life persona. The champ responded with the following:

No, this is just me. There’s no turning up or turning down. This is just who I am. So, I know that they say, ‘Oh, you’ve got to turn yourself up.’ No. This is just how I am.

