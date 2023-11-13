Orange Cassidy gives his thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts.

The current reigning AEW International Champion spoke about “The Snake” during a recent interview on the Under The Ring podcast. Cassidy credits the Master of the DDT for being incredibly helpful in AEW, and even says he allowed him to use a couple of his moves inside the ring.

I have talked to Jake a lot. He is very, very helpful, and he actually gave me a couple of moves, but then Lance found out about us and Lance beat the hell out of me. Jake is — the way he would talk in front of the camera, the way he would move in the ring was so unique. You can’t think of anybody else that did it that way. So, I don’t think I lifted anything of what he did, but I definitely understood what it took to stand out.

Later, Cassidy calls Roberts one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time. He adds that Roberts was one of the most dynamic performers on the microphone.

Even now, Jake is cutting promos while walking to the ring that are 20 seconds long, and every single word is so impactful. I mean, we all know Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, but to me, he’s one of the most underrated wrestlers in professional wrestling.

Cassidy will be in action on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. He will be teaming with FTW Champion HOOK to battle Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley in tag team action.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)