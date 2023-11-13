Logan Paul is more confident than ever.

The 28-year-old superstar defeated Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel to captured the United States Championship, his first title-win since he started competing for WWE back in 2021. During a recent video on his Youtube channel alongside his brother, Jake Paul, Logan called out top talents like Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns as potential future opponents.

Listen bro, whoever wants it, whoever wants it. If it’s Roman, if it’s Cody, if it’s LA Knight, I don’t give a shit. I’ll take on both the Usos at once. I don’t give a damn. [Laughs] Solo? Bro, my whole life, I’ve been solo, minus right now with Jake, and all the times before that.

While many of those are fresh matchups Logan has already clashed with Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, he fell victim to the Tribal Chief’s spear.

Logan recently appeared at UFC 295, where he carried his United States Championship with him. You can read about that here.

