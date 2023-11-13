Two new title matches have been confirmed for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 from the Tokyo Dome.

Zack Sabre Jr. will be defending the NJPW Television Championship against his old rival Hiroshi Tanahashi at the event, which will mark the one-year anniversary since the title was created.

Then, Shingo Takagi will defend the IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. Can Tonga regain the only singles-title he’s ever held in NJPW?

Added to Wrestle Kingdom 18 January 4! Zack Sabre Jr. and Hiroshi Tanahashi's storied rivalry sees them face off for World TV gold! Tama Tonga gets one more chance at Shingo Takagi for the NEVER title!https://t.co/WJmuWOL8Kp#njpw #njwk18 pic.twitter.com/zld30Eue7T — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 13, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WRESTLE KINGDOM 18:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match:

SANADA (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP U.S./U.K. Championship Match:

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finaly

NJPW World Television Championship Match:

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship Match:

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tama Tonga

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match:

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. El Desperado

IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship Match:

Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney (c) vs. TJP & Francesco Akira

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson