Jake Roberts isn’t crazy about what the DDT maneuver has become in pro-wrestling, but that doesn’t mean he wants people to stop using it.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about devastating finisher during a recent interview with Wrestling News. Roberts was asked how he feels about the DDT essentially becoming a transitional move for today’s generation. He admits he doesn’t like it, but says that his name is mentioned every time someone hits one.

It doesn’t please me. I think it’s a waste of a great move. But there’s a lot of great moves that are being wasted today. Not just the DDT. But having said that, I hope to hell they keep using it because every time they use it, it just brings my name back into the situation. That’s a good thing, in the days of everything online, and you get your name said. That’s all you need.

Roberts recent returned to AEW television, where he now manages The Righteous along with Lance Archer.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy recently sang the praises of Roberts and credited him for being incredibly helpful in AEW. You can read the champ’s thoughts on The Snake here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)