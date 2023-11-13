Montez Ford has held championship gold in WWE, and now he can call himself a champion bodybuilder.

The Street Profit member announced on Instagram that he competed in his first-ever bodybuilding competition and took home first place. He also discusses his battle with dysmorphia and what this win means to him.

FIRST PLACE MALE FITNESS MODEL

-WON MY PRO CARD

Saturday I competed in my very first bodybuilding competition & I took home FIRST PLACE overall, with also winning my PRO CARD!

For the last few years I’ve been battling with body dysmorphia, very badly. I’ve been dealing with it internally. There was a long period of time, when I looked in the mirror & I wasn’t pleased with what I saw, & everything I tried to do seemed to not make me happier. I even blamed my position, successes, & shortcomings in life because of my body, & also that I wasn’t where I wanted to be in life because of my body. And of course, being in this industry, seeing comments online from people only made it worse.

So I challenged myself.

I’ve been a huge fan of bodybuilding since I was a child, with my inspiration coming from Serge Nubret. I always wanted to look like him, & loved everything about it. The discipline, the dedication, & presentation of your body to the world, & your body being a reflection of what you put into it. A complete reflection of your lifestyle.

This weekend, I faced my challenge & fear and punched it right in its f*cking face.

I want to thank God, my wife, my kids, (daddy posing in his undies was quite funny to them) my coach @n8fitness, the entire WBFF Organization, WWE for allowing me to do this, my co-workers & friends for their tremendous support throughout this whole thing. Cheering me on, motivating me, and pushing me to the goal line. And also AEGIS for the drug testing throughout the prep making sure to doubters I was within WWE’s wellness policy. (Hard work actually pays off kids) Thank you all & you’ll see me soon, on the next one…as a PRO!

-Tez

And oh yes,

GOD IS GOOD album releases 2.2.24