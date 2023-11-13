Cody Rhodes discusses The Rock potentially being in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare spoke highly about The Great One during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio. He says that talents like The Rock helped elevate the wrestling industry into what it is today, and that he’ll forever be grateful for the incredible work he has done.

Nobody has asked me about The Rock. I think they’re scared to ask me or they don’t want to be rude. I’ll say this about The Rock. Coming on Pat’s show [The Pat McAfee Show], which I was watching live because I love Pat and then SmackDown. The Rock did for sports entertainment so much, and continues to do so much by being the biggest star in Hollywood, that I’m able to be at the level that I’m at because I can stand on shoulders like those of The Rock’s. He could have come on there and run me down and I would still have the highest respect for The Great One. He’s honestly a model superstar for anyone who wants to supersede expectations. With that said, no matter what he said, anyone who asked me or confronted me on it. I’m not flinching. I’m not flinching.

That being said, Cody states that if The Rock does end up in the cards for WrestleMania 40 he will do whatever it takes to outrun him for the top spot on the card.

I feel if The Rock and I were in the same room, he would expect nothing less from me. If you think it’s somebody else, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure you know it’s me. That’s the same attitude The Rock had when he was climbing the ladder. I don’t care who it is. If that happens to be The Rock. If it happens to be anybody. A wonderful superstar like LA Knight, a stellar performer like Sami Zayn. Line them up and I’m going to do everything I can to outrun them. I mean that with the utmost respect. I wasn’t shook at all by Rock’s big day out. What I would say is: not flinching. If Rock is part of WrestleMania 40, that would be outstanding, it’s The Rock, but I don’t think he’ll be in my spot.

The expectation is that Cody Rhodes will be getting his rematch with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, but that has yet to be confirmed. You can check out Cody’s full interview here.

