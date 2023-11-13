MJF hypes up The Iron Claw.

The film, which is directed by Sean Durkin and released by the popular studio A24, is set to release in theaters next month. It tells the story of the legendary Von Erich family and the triumphs and tragedies that have plagued the wrestling icons to this day. The AEW world champion plays the role of Lance Von Erich, but reveals in a new social media post that he is also an executive producer for the film. He adds that The Iron Claw is a masterpiece before reminding fans of his showdown with Jay White at Full Gear this Saturday.

27 years old. Executive producer for an A24 movie and a masterpiece by Sean Durkin. Proud is an understatement. However I don’t have time to celebrate. I’m a man on an island surrounded by the enemy, and Nov 18th will be my hardest obstacle yet. Let’s go. #Betterthanyou

