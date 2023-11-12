A Texas Death Match is coming to California.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which was a taped show from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, an inserted backstage promo segment that didn’t air during the taping on Friday night with “Hangman” Adam Page was featured.

The segment saw The Elite member challenge The Mogul Embassy’s leader Shane “Swerve” Strickland to a Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear 2023 on November 18 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

“It’s a damn shame when you think about it, really, Swerve,” Page began in the promo segment on the 11/11 episode of Collision. “For the things that you could have done. At WrestleDream, it took Nana, it took his crown, but you had me beat. You could have taken my spot. You could have challenged for the World Championship, but what you decided to do instead is the biggest mistake that you have ever made in your sad, pathetic, and meaningless life. Swerve, when you opened the door and you crossed the threshold into my home, you stepped through the gates of hell, and at Full Gear, you will get Hangman in a Texas Death Match.”

Page continued, “If I had to give you one piece of advice in this next week that you’ve got, I would tell you to take some time and walk around Swerve’s house. I’d tell you to look at every photo on the wall. Look at pictures of you, your mom, your dad, your kids, your nephews, your nieces, cousins, aunts, and uncles, and I want you to imagine every single precious moment that you could have had with them. I want you to see every birthday, every prom, every funeral, every wedding, and I want you to know that you will never, never be there. Not while you can walk, not while you can talk, Swerve. Because at full gear, I take you to the bottom. I take you to the abyss. I leave you in the fire for eternity. I want you to know that every November, I will walk with my son hand in hand, and we’ll pay you a visit, and I’ll watch him piss on your grave. ‘Swerve Strickland: What could have been.'”

