The House of Black are coming after the gold.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the group consisting of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart made two proclamations.

First, that Black and King were coming after the AEW World Tag-Team Championships currently held by Ricky Starks & Big Bill, and second, that Julia Hart is coming after the TBS Women’s Championship.

Later in the show, Hart defeated Willow Nightingale in a TBS Women’s Championship eliminator bout to earn the next shot at current title-holder Kris Statlander. The match was announced for AEW Full Gear 2023.

Additionally, by the end of the show, it was announced that The House of Black vs. FTR vs. LFI vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill will take place at AEW Full Gear 2023 with the AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

AEW Full Gear 2023 takes place on November 18 from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

