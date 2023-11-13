Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot during her WWE run, including winning the Royal Rumble and capturing multiple world championships. However, one title that alluded the EST was the NXT Women’s Championship.

Belair hints that she could now be pursuing the NXT women’s title during a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic. The top women’s division star said that watching Becky Lynch, who just had a brief run as NXT Women’s Champion, was enjoyable because of the validation of winning gold for the NXT brand.

When I saw Becky in NXT, and then she got the title, I was like, ‘Oh, wait,’ because she never got the title when she was in NXT and so I was very happy for her. I was like, ‘You go and get that title,’ because we all know that, especially when you start in NXT, that’s where you’re trying to prove yourself. That’s where the grind is real, you’re trying to show ‘I belong here,’ and that’s the foundation of everything. So, to leave NXT without the title, even though you go and — Becky went and main-evented WrestleMania, I main-evented WrestleMania. I’ve become a three-time champion. I’ve done historic matches on the main roster, [but] it’s still in the back of your mind. You’re just like, ‘But I never got that back then.’ For me, that NXT Title was validation for me when I was in NXT and I never understood like, ‘Why can’t I accomplish this and get this title, because if I can’t do this here, how can I do things on the main roster?’

Belair later states that she too would like to check that accolade off her list at some point in the future.

So, when I saw her get that title, I was like ‘I know that was a checkmark for her,’ and even though she’s gone on to do great things, that was always something she wanted to check off her list,” Belair added. ” I’m like, ‘You know what? I feel her because I feel the same way.’ So, yes, I can see one day trying to go and Mark that off my accomplishments list because I was never able to do that.

You can check out Belair’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)