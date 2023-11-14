The Undertaker was asked on his Six Feet Under podcast whether he believed the Streak would have come to an end soon if the American Badass persona had not been created.

WWE’s decision to have Brock Lesnar break The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 has been debated by fans and wrestlers alike since the show.

“I would have to think the percentages would be pretty high that the streak would have gotten broken sooner. I don’t know that for certain, but the percentages, and my understanding of our business, tells me that would have been a nice checkmark on somebody that was coming up. Little did we know that Steve’s career would be cut short. Little did we know that Rock was going to come off and become a big movie star. I would have gotten fed to one of them, and it would have been the right thing to do,” said Undertaker.

