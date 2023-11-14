Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about The Judgment Day during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer thinks the faction that includes Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor needs better storylines.

“I like Judgment Day, but they don’t have like a story story. They have a lot of ‘Let’s start a story, and then we don’t ever finish it, and we move onto another story and start that story, and we don’t finish it. They’re in that whirlpool — so to speak right now — where they keep kind of … not recycling, ’cause it’s different, but nothing gets completed.”

