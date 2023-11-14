Cody Rhodes made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE star pushed for his brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes to be put into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I have never ever heard Hall of Famer before. That would blow my mind. We have to get old chicken in that Hall of Fame first though. My brother. We have to get chicken in there. He’s just out there still hitting the ropes where you can here the ‘ding,’ he’s hitting them so hard. We have to get him in there,” said Cody.

