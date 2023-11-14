Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on various topics, including his Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling.

He included names like John Cena, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, and Steve Austin.

“I got Ric Flair in the first spot. Undertaker in the second spot. Andre in the middle in the third spot. It’s a toss-up. It’s really a toss-up, Steve Austin and The Rock. You can flip a coin because of how much money they made, how many people they drew, and how many main events they had during that time. I may put Steve Austin in there because of more longevity, but it’s a toss up. If there was a fifth or sixth spot, then you pretty easily can put whichever one didn’t make it in the four, and then you can throw, like well, I can’t say throw it in there, but it will be hard pressed not to put Bret Hart in there.” Henry continued, “Bret was, in my opinion, and it’s just my opinion, the best wrestler there ever was. John Cena is great. John Cena is great twice all during the week, but for all month, I’m going to pick Bret Hart.”

