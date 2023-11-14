Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
WWE has announced five matches for tonight, including two Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches and an NXT Tag Team Championship bout. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
NXT Tag Team Champions Chase U vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks
Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend
Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey
Supernova Sessions with guests Alpha Academy
OTM vs. Brawling Brutes
Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin
NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria has been invited to a Warriors Tea Ceremony by Xia Li.