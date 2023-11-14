Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced five matches for tonight, including two Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches and an NXT Tag Team Championship bout. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Tag Team Champions Chase U vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend

Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey

Supernova Sessions with guests Alpha Academy

OTM vs. Brawling Brutes

Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria has been invited to a Warriors Tea Ceremony by Xia Li.