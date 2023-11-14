Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about Drew McIntyre during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer discussed his belief that McIntyre will leave WWE for AEW next year when his contract expires, as the two sides have been at odds over money and creative.

“I think Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE. I can’t say everything, but I can say a lot. I don’t why you’d put Drew even in [the WWE Crown Jewel] match unless you know he’s not gonna re-sign. … You’re not gonna put the belt on him unless you know he’s gonna re-sign with you, because otherwise he can just have the belt, and that’s not good for any company.”

