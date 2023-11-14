During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet at The Iron Claw premiere, Trish Stratus opened up about her WWE return this year and how being a parent influenced her decision.

Trish was involved in a feud with Becky Lynch that lasted for several months.

“As a mom I’m like, ‘Let me see how many times I can bash my face on a steel cage and see what sort of a contusion I can have and make them freak out,’. It was definitely something I was thinking about [heading into WWE Payback]. Of course, there’s that [thought] of like, ‘Will the kids like it?’ But there is this, because it’s a big decision as a mom to be like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna now go on the road week after week. Is that okay? Can I leave my kids?’” She continued, “But then I was also showing them that mom’s passionate about something, she’s going after her dreams, she’s doing something kind of cool and awesome, and that’s important, right? They see me being fulfilled, it makes me a better person, it makes me a better mom.”

