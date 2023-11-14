AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,121 tickets and there are 558 left. The last time they were at the venue, they drew 7,540 fans for a June 2022 episode of Rampage.

It’s set up for 3,679 fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

Like a Dragon street fight: Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight vs. Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook

We’ll hear from MJF