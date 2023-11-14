The producers have been revealed for some of the matches and segments that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, according to Pwinsider:
Chris Park/Abyss – Cody Rhodes promo and Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio.
Jason Jordan – Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark promo.
Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce – Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.
TJ Wilson – Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox.
Shawn Daivari – Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludvig Kaiser.
TJ Wilson – Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell.
Petey Williams – Ivar vs. The Miz.
Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode – Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day.