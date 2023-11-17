Nick Wayne has his eye on the AEW TNT Championship, which is currently held by his mentor, Christian Cage.

Wayne spoke about this desire during a recent interview with ROAR Around The Ring, where he explained that he would never take the title off of Cage, but would “retrieve” it if Cage for some reason did lose it.

It peaks everyone’s interest at the world title, cause that’s obviously number one and everybody wants to be number one. So that’s obviously a big goal for the future, but I feel like maybe a more realistic one — I don’t want to take it out of the hands of Christian Cage, but if it were to fall out of his hands, I’d be happy to retrieve it back. I want to keep it on his shoulder but if he were to lose it, I’d bring it back.”

The 19-year-old star will get to prove his worth to Cage when he teams up alongside him and Luchasaurus against Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. The latest card for the show can be found here. Check out Wayne’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)