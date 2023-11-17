Another update on top STARDOM superstar Giulia and WWE’s interest in bringing her in.

According to PW Insider, the current reigning NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion was believed to be coming to the WWE Performance Center this week for a visit. It is specified that it is a visit and “NOT” a tryout. Simon Inoki was going to be her translator and has done similar work for Japanese talents in the past.

However, Giulia did not end up at the PC this week even though she was expected there on Wednesday. It is not known whether her visit will still be happening but WWE are “insistent” in their interest in Giulia for the future.