One of AEW’s biggest mysteries over the last couple months has been the identity of The Devil, a character who has been causing havoc backstage and orchestrated attacks on The Acclaimed, Jay White and more.

AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about this storyline during the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast, where the Broken One predicted that Adam Cole will be behind The Devil mask. He does clarify that he truly doesn’t know who is portraying the character as creative is keeping that close to the chest.

If I had to guess, that would be my guess as well. I genuinely don’t [know]. I mean, that’s just like, from basic storytelling and just — from basic storytelling and which direction they would go, so yeah, I have no idea. [Adam Cole & MJF] bonded and their chemistry was so strong as they were doing that odd bedfellows tag team deal. They win the [ROH World Tag Team Championship] and they are best friends. They get through that World Title match, MJF retains. So, it’s really interesting. They have a very intriguing dichotomy,” Matt says. “Adam, I feel, makes the most sense in the big scheme of things. Could it be The Kingdom [under the masks]? Could be those guys tied into it? Possibly, like in a faction, you have the Undisputed Kingdom ERA or whatever supergroup, which I don’t know, that doesn’t necessarily seem like it would fit perfectly in because I feel like everybody in that group needs to have some sort of personal issue with Max, and they’re not as strongly bonded or tied with Max. I do think it would be, most likely, Adam Cole would be my guess. I’m just not sure who the guys are going to be. I’m really curious of the direction that AEW goes with this.

