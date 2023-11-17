WWE has issued a new job posting.

The company announced on their careers portal that they are looking for a writer’s assistant for the NXT brand, a role that will work hand-in-hand with the NXT creative team, including Paul Levesque (Triple H). The job description is as follows:

Take detailed and accurate notes, use those notes to update creative documents including: scripts, talent rosters, Pay Per View Cards, etc.

Participate and take notes in high level creative writing meetings with Paul Levesque, the NXT Lead Writers and other members of the NXT Creative Writing Team

Work with the Lead Writer to distribute notes from all meetings to necessary parties to ensure communication amongst all departments

Follow directions, execute said directions in a timely manner, and at all times pay close attention to detail

Assist with day to day needs of the writing team at the WWE Performance Center, including helping writers with shoots with talent, promo classes, etc.

Take initiative and communicate clearly and concisely with the Lead Writers, Writers, Performance Center Coaches and other departments

Perform clerical tasks such as transcribing, copying and printing documents

Coordinate with other departments at the Performance Center and NXT Production Team ( Props, Talent, Travel , etc.) to ensure all necessary production elements are taken care of for all NXT TV Tapings

Attend all NXT TV tapings and assist writers with the execution of backstage and in-ring segments, serving as a Runner, coordinating Talent, props and other necessary items

AT NXT TV tapings, update scripts and other necessary documents for the taping. Copy and distribute the most updated documents to the necessary parties

Assist writers with directing and producing taped backstage scenes and live in-ring promos

Anticipate the needs of the team and plan ahead to assure efficient departmental functioning

Perform miscellaneous tasks as assigned/ needed