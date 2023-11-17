GUNTHER is the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time, a record tha the is proud to hold.

The Ring General spoke about his generational run during a recent interview on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show. When the show hosts asked him if he would ever drop the I.C. title to earn a world title shot the champ says no, adding that the gold is very important to him and that he’d just pursue a world title as champion.

No, no, that’s not going to happen. I can break every streak in the world, I would still not trade it in. God willing, I will be the World Champion at some point and I will have earned it. It will not be a hand out. That’s important to me. I would never drop the Intercontinental Championship on purprose. That’s not going to happen.

In a separate interview, GUNTHER admits that he has most likely outgrown the Intercontinental Championship due to WWE ranking the title lower than the Undisputed Universal title or the newly introduced world heavyweight title. You can read about that here.