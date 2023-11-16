WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently did an interview with WrestlingNews.co where he discussed a wide range of topics.
GUNTHER will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at Survivor Series next Saturday. Here are the highlights:
A potential match with Roman Reigns:
“We’ll see. Do I think in the long run it will be a very interesting matchup,” Gunther said. “I think so, yeah. Because I think what Roman is to the Universal Title now is what I am to the Intercontinental Championship, I think the role or position is very similar to that. But he’s doing his thing now. I do my thing. That’s okay for me. And further down the line that’s definitely something interesting to get into.”
On whether the Intercontinental Title will headline WrestleMania 40:
“That’s not gonna happen,” he said. Gunther said that Seth Rollins is on a very good run and the two main events are pretty much set as “it should be” and he realizes that the IC title is the number 2 belt but he tries his belt to make it feel like the number 1 title in the company. He continued, “But I think there’s a ranking system and everything for a reason. I think it’s quite obvious that I outgrew the Intercontinental Championship already, I am ready to make that next step.”