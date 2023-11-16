WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently did an interview with WrestlingNews.co where he discussed a wide range of topics.

GUNTHER will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at Survivor Series next Saturday. Here are the highlights:

A potential match with Roman Reigns:

“We’ll see. Do I think in the long run it will be a very interesting matchup,” Gunther said. “I think so, yeah. Because I think what Roman is to the Universal Title now is what I am to the Intercontinental Championship, I think the role or position is very similar to that. But he’s doing his thing now. I do my thing. That’s okay for me. And further down the line that’s definitely something interesting to get into.”

On whether the Intercontinental Title will headline WrestleMania 40: