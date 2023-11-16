Disney+ has released a new trailer for their upcoming series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” based on Rick Riordan’s novel series. The show will feature Adam Copeland in the role of Ares, the god of War, in a recurring guest star capacity.

Copeland’s character is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri star in the film. It is scheduled to premiere on December 20, 2023, with the first season having eight episodes. Here is the premise:

“12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson is accused by the Greek god Zeus of stealing his thunderbolt.”