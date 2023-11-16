On Thursday, Variety reported that for the first time, John Cena will have a talk show on Roku Originals.

The former WWE Champion is slated to host and produce “What Drives You.” There will be eight episodes for the first season.

Sean Boyle oversees the series on behalf of Roku. At the same time, ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures will produce it, and David George, Shawn Witt, Sean Moran, Jay Bienstock, Cena, and Dan Baime will be the executive producers.

Here is the synopsis of the series: “Cena is revving up the engine in “What Drives You,” a breakthrough talk show format, where he’ll hit the road with his celebrity friends in their favorite vehicles that hold a special meaning to them. In each episode, he’ll hitch a ride with a new guest for an in-depth interview & curiosity-fueled excursion, as they discuss a wide variety of both laugh-out-loud & deeply personal topics, all the while reminiscing about some of the guest’s favorite memories associated with their prized ride.”

Cena is set to be an executive producer for the upcoming docuseries “WWE Superstars of Tomorrow.”