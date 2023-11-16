AEW will hold its Full Gear pay-per-view event this Saturday at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,461 tickets and there are 1,131 left. It’s set up for 11,787.

Here is the current card for the show:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Jay White

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm

Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) – Winner gets an AEW Tag Team title shot, Golden Jets disband if they lose

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland – Texas Deathmatch

AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico)

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

ROH Tag Team Champion MJF & a mystery partner vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) – Zero Hour Pre-Show